Abstract

AIMS: To examine reported levels of violence and aggression within a tertiary level emergency department in New Zealand, and to compare incident reporting within a dedicated yearly audit period to standard organisational reporting procedures.



METHOD: A prospective, longitudinal cohort study involving repeated yearly audits of violence and aggression reported by emergency department staff from 2014-2020.



RESULTS: Episodes of violence and aggression were reported at high levels during audit months compared to standard reporting, suggesting current systems do not accurately reflect the presence of violence and aggression. Levels of reported violence and aggression remained relatively static over a seven-year period, despite increasing emergency department attendances. Most events reported involved verbal abuse from patients, and occurred on weekend and night shifts. A number of potentially contributing factors were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Persistently higher levels of violence and aggression were reported during the targeted audit months, while reporting via the organisation's formal system during the intervening months remained at low levels. Further research is essential to monitor trends, assess the effectiveness of interventions to improve reporting, modify factors contributing to violence and aggression, and to address the impact on staff and bystanders affected in emergency departments.

Language: en