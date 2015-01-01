Abstract

An integrative review of the literature has been developed to explore barriers and facilitators in screening for gender-based violence in pregnant women and identify available tools for this screening. Studies were identified via a systematic search on the PubMed, CINAHL Plus, Scopus, LILACS databases and a manual reverse reference search to obtain literature published between 2015-2020. The methodology followed the recommendations made by Whittemore & Knafl (2005). The quality of studies was evaluated using the Critical Skills Appraisal Program tool. Twenty-three of the 4,202 articles fulfilled the inclusion criteria. The principal barriers identified were: lack of training for professionals (mainly nurses and midwives), lack of support policies, and lack of human and material resources. The main facilitators were: to increase professional training programs on case detection, availability of effective instruments, and greater investment in resources to guarantee safety and referral of cases. With regard to the available tools, the Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS) continues to be the most widely used, although others such as the Humiliation, Afraid, Rape, and Kick questionnaire (HARK) could be suitable for antenatal care settings.

