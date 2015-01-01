Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between the expectation of social support in social networks and the exposure to emotional violence among nursing students. DESIGN AND METHODS: This study was conducted with 431 students of the Cukurova University Faculty of Health Sciences Nursing Department.



FINDINGS: There was a statistical difference between gender (p < 0.039) and time spent with family (p < 0.013). There was a statistically significant and positive weak correlation between the students' average total score on Social Support Expectation in Social Networks Scale and the average score of the frustration subscale (r = 0.123, p < 0.05). PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Nursing students need to be educated about digital literacy, and a course that includes emotional mood management skills should be included in the nursing curriculum.

Language: en