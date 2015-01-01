SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Minhas R, Elphick C, Shaw J. AI Soc. 2022; 37(1): 265-281.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00146-021-01165-5

unavailable

Information of high evidentiary quality plays a crucial role in forensic investigations. Research shows that information provided by witnesses and victims often provide major leads to an inquiry. As such, statements should be obtained in the shortest possible time following an incident. However, this is not achieved in many incidents due to demands on resources. This intersectional study examined the effectiveness of a chatbot (the AICI), that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and a cognitive interview (CI) to help record statements following an incident. After viewing a sexual harassment video, the present study tested recall accuracy in participants using AICI compared to other tools (i.e., Free Recall, CI Questionnaire, and CI Basic Chatbot). Measuring correct items (including descriptive items) and incorrect items (errors and confabulations), it was found that the AI CI elicited more accurate information than the other tools. The implications on society include AI CI provides an alternative means of effectively and efficiently recording high-quality evidential statements from victims and witnesses.


Artificial intelligence; Memory recall; Victim statement; Witness statement; Workplace harassment

