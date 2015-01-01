|
Balayn A, Yang J, Szlávik Z, Bozzon A. ACM Trans. Soc. Comput. 2021; 4(3): 1-56.
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Computing Machinery)
unavailable
The automatic detection of conflictual languages (harmful, aggressive, abusive, and offensive languages) is essential to provide a healthy conversation environment on the Web. To design and develop detection systems that are capable of achieving satisfactory performance, a thorough understanding of the nature and properties of the targeted type of conflictual language is of great importance. The scientific communities investigating human psychology and social behavior have studied these languages in details, but their insights have only partially reached the computer science community.
