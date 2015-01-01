|
Kim M, Grabe ME. Int. J. Press Polit. 2022; 27(1): 76-95.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publications)
unavailable
Mainstream U.S. news media stand accused of bias against the forty-fifth president, Donald Trump. The relentlessness and intensity of these accusations over the course of Trump's presidency are unusual and make for an opportunity to study perceptions of news bias. During the experiment reported here, participants (N = 315) were exposed to biased (pro- and anti-Trump) news stories that were attributed to either CNN, Breitbart, or remained unattributed to a news brand. After reading the stories, participants rated the stories for their relative slantedness in favor of, neutral, or against the president.
bias; Breitbart; CNN; experiment; hostile media effect; ideological stance; news brand; news selection; news slant; polarization; political identity