SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mandatori F, Fitch C. Journal of student research 2021; 10(4): e1415.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Journal of Student Research)

DOI

10.47611/jsr.v10i4.1415

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The comparison of offending rates for males and females has received attention in the past few decades as part of the increasing interest in the narrowing of the gender gap in criminality. To extend previous gender-based research on criminal behavior, the current study is designed to examine gender differences in offending within the context of economic strain. Pearson's correlation and independent samples t-test analyses were computed to determine the impact of economic strain variables on male and female offending. Consistent with previous research, findings emphasized correlations between economic strains and male and female arrest trends, in addition to highlighting significant gender differences in the type and magnitude of strain experienced. The current study adds to the extant body of gender-focused strain scholarship by providing valuable insights into gender differences in economic-based and drug offending. Such research is essential to implement effective policies and guide future research.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print