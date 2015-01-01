Abstract

The comparison of offending rates for males and females has received attention in the past few decades as part of the increasing interest in the narrowing of the gender gap in criminality. To extend previous gender-based research on criminal behavior, the current study is designed to examine gender differences in offending within the context of economic strain. Pearson's correlation and independent samples t-test analyses were computed to determine the impact of economic strain variables on male and female offending. Consistent with previous research, findings emphasized correlations between economic strains and male and female arrest trends, in addition to highlighting significant gender differences in the type and magnitude of strain experienced. The current study adds to the extant body of gender-focused strain scholarship by providing valuable insights into gender differences in economic-based and drug offending. Such research is essential to implement effective policies and guide future research.

