SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kochar A, Rashid F, Sullivan SP, Thunyiswa SK, Sommers PM. Journal of student research 2021; 10(4): e1371.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Journal of Student Research)

DOI

10.47611/jsr.v10i4.1371

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The authors examine whether 2019 violent crime rates (in general) and murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault rates (in particular) are related to the party affiliation of a city's mayor. First, America's 100 largest cities are divided into three groups adjusting for the size of the city's population - top twenty, the next thirty most populated, and then the next fifty most populated. For the top 20 cities, there are surprisingly no discernable differences in average murder, rape, or aggravated assault rates in cities run by Democrats relative to those run by Republicans. In cities ranked 21 - 50 or 51 - 100, violent crime rates (with the exception of rape) are significantly higher in cities with Democratic mayors. The authors caution that association does not imply causation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print