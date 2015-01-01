Abstract

The authors examine state-level violent and property crime rates (as well as rates for murder, rape, and burglary) across all 50 states (including the District of Columbia) and within the four Census regions one year before and after U.S. presidential elections in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Violent and property crime rates in all states decreased significantly after Barack Obama's (a Democrat's) election in 2008 and re-election in 2012. Murder rates decreased significantly after both election years and burglary rates decreased significantly after 2012. Property crime rates also decreased significantly the year after Donald J. Trump's (a Republican's) election in 2016. But, rape rates were significantly higher in all states and murder rates were significantly higher in the West.

