Citation
Liu F, Zhang M, Chen T, Zhai L, Zhang Z, Xue J. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2022; 93(6): 487-492.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35729759
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Modafinil, as a wake-promoting agent, is commonly used to relieve fatigue during military operations. However, there is a lack of clarity regarding the effects of modafinil on the equilibrium and vestibular organs, especially when prescribing this drug to flight crewmembers. The objective of this study was to evaluate the equilibrium- and vestibular-related safety effects of modafinil.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Male; Cross-Over Studies; *Central Nervous System Stimulants/pharmacology; *Vestibule, Labyrinth; Benzhydryl Compounds/adverse effects; Double-Blind Method; Healthy Volunteers; Modafinil/adverse effects