Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sightseeing operations are characterized by the presence of passengers as well as favorable light and weather conditions. They include both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, an aspect that allows for a comparison of these two types of aircraft in similar operations.



METHODS: A total of 95 accident reports from 2008 until 2018 were extracted from the NTSB online database, with each mentioning commercial sightseeing as their operation.



RESULTS: Out of a total of 95 accidents, 16 were fatal with a total of 58 people suffering fatal injuries. On average 3.625 people died in each fatal accident. There were significantly more accidents in Alaska and Hawaii than expected. There were significantly more accidents caused by the maintenance crew in helicopters than in airplanes, but significantly more pilot-related accidents in fixed-wing aircraft compared to helicopters. Despite favorable light and weather conditions, 37 accidents reported the environment as a contributing factor to the accident.



CONCLUSION: Sightseeing accidents show a pronounced difference between helicopters and airplane accidents that point to different approaches when improving safety in either category. Although night and instrument meteorological conditions are largely absent in the dataset, wind conditions and unsuitable terrain are frequently mentioned. The experience of the pilots and the specific geography of the sightseeing area are likely to affect operational safety the most. The specific dangers of unsuitable terrain affect both helicopters and fixed-wing operations and may be assuaged by specific training or briefings.



de Voogt AJ, Hummel Hohl C, Kalagher H. Sightseeing accidents with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2022; 93(6):532-535.

Language: en