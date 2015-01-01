Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) in China is a largely understudied, major health risk among women living with HIV. Using structured face-to-face interviews, this research examined partner and couple relationship characteristics associated with physical and sexual IPV among 219 HIV-positive women living with a male partner in Ruili, China. Twenty-nine women (13%) reported past-year occurrences of physical IPV, and 24 (11%) reported sexual IPV. Physical IPV was more common when the woman's partner was of Jingpo ethnicity, drank weekly, or learned of her HIV status indirectly from a third person. Reduced risk of physical IPV was associated with a woman's perceived confidant support that was available through either her partner or a minimum of 2 non-partner confidants. Sexual IPV was more often reported among women with a partner who drank frequently or was concurrently HIV-positive, or in situations where the woman was employed and the partner was not. Sexual IPV was less likely with a partner of Dai ethnicity than Han, the major ethnicity in China. Identifying determinants of IPV vulnerability among women living with HIV may help future interventions to achieve greater impact in similar settings.

Language: en