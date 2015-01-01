Abstract

The Orchard Sports Injury and Illness Classification System (OSIICS) was released in version 13 as an upgrade to the Orchard Sports Injury Classification System in early 2020,1 after being conceived at an IOC consensus meeting in Lausanne in October 2019,2 alongside a new version of the Sport Medicine Diagnostic Coding System (SMDCS). This was less than 3 years ago (a short time) but seemingly eons back in the prepandemic days when international flying was like catching a bus. As with all classification systems, the OSIICS requires reassessment and updating, in this case to OSIICS version 14.0...

