|
Citation
|
Monteith LL, Holliday R, Dichter ME, Hoffmire CA. Curr. Treat. Options Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35730002
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: There is growing concern regarding suicide among women veterans, who have experienced an increase in suicide rates that has exceeded that reported for other US adult populations. Recent research has bolstered understanding of correlates of suicide risk specific to women veterans. Yet most existing suicide prevention initiatives take a gender-neutral, rather than gender-sensitive, approach. We offer clinical considerations and suggestions for suicide prevention tailored to the needs, preferences, and experiences of women veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide prevention; Gender-sensitive; Suicide risk assessment; Trauma-informed; Women veterans