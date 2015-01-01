Abstract

Leans is a common type of Spatial Disorientation (SD) illusion that causes pilots to be confused about the position of the aircraft during a flight. This illusion could lead to serious adverse effects and even flight mishaps. Therefore, an effective means to deal with leans is crucial for flight safety. This study aims to investigate the effects of Galvanic Vestibular Stimulation (GVS) technology with different waveforms as a tool to mitigate the negative effects of leans. 20 Air Force pilots participated in leans-induced flight simulation experiment with three GVS conditions (without-GVS, step-GVS, ramped-GVS). Bank angle error, subjective SD, perceived strength, and annoyance were measured as the dependent variables. Analysis revealed that step-GVS and ramped-GVS yielded lower bank angle errors and subjective SD than without-GVS. In addition, annoyance ratings were lower for ramped-GVS than step-GVS. This study suggests that GVS has the potential to be utilized as a counteracting tool to cope with leans.

