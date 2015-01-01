|
Gamian-Wilk M, Bjorkelo B, Mikkelsen EG, D'Cruz P, Madeja-Bien K. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35731365
PURPOSE: A central focus of research and literature on workplace bullying is the importance of explanatory factors such as individual dispositions (i.e., the vulnerability hypothesis) and work environment factors (i.e., the work environment hypothesis). Although several studies address the importance of the two approaches, as well as their individual and combined effects, the unique contribution of each of the competing approaches remain unexplored in a single longitudinal study.
Causality; Vulnerability; Longitudinal study; Hostility; Reverse causal effects; Work environment; Workplace bullying