Nägel C, Nivette AE. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35729978
OBJECTIVES: The current review has two aims: (1) to synthesize the impact of unexpected events on trust in police across different contexts and types of events, and (2) to evaluate the methodological characteristics of each study with attention to the assumptions for causal inference.
Causal inference; Excludability; Ignorability; Trust in police; Unexpected event