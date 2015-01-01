Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine contributing factors to fatalities in electrical occupations due to contact with electricity.



METHODS: PMR were calculated along with the Mantel-Haenszel Chi-Square test of significance using OSHA data. Cross-tabulation analyses were examined by the Pearson Chi-Square test of independence.



RESULTS: Electricians and electrical power installers/repairers experienced significantly higher proportions of fatalities due to contact with electric current of machine, tool, or light fixture and contact with overhead power lines, respectively. Factors such as accident date, location, union status, project type, cost, electrical event, human factor, part of body, source of injury, and fatality cause exhibited significant associations with electrical trade fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Fatalities in electrical occupations are attributable to increased exposures to electrical hazards during regular work activities. Strict adherence to safe work practices and procedures are critical to electrical fatality prevention.

Language: en