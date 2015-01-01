Abstract

Some of the articles in this issue of Medicine, Conflict & Survival cover conflicts in Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, all reminders that - despite the understandable domination of the conflict in Ukraine in the media - longer running armed conflicts and situations of chronic insecurity continue to have terrible and accumulative health consequences for those affected. No doubt there will be articles on Ukraine in the future.



It is perhaps a lazy excuse to say that truth is always the first casualty of war, and it can be expected that those actively involved in conflict will put out their own version of events. However, it does seem that the awfulness of the Ukraine invasion has created completely different narratives put out by 'independent' journalists, think tanks and public commentators, and many of these narratives do not concentrate on the urgent need for a rapid and peaceful resolution.

Language: en