Abstract

Accurate fire warning is very important for people's life and property safety. The most commonly used fire alarm is based on the detection of a single factor of gases, smoke particles, or temperature, which easily causes false alarm due to complex environmental conditions. A facile multi-factor route for fabricating an accurate analog fire alarm using a Pb(5) S(2) I(6) nanowire mesh based on its photoelectric and gas-sensing dual function is presented. The Pb(5) S(2) I(6) nanowire mesh presents excellent photoelectric detection capabilities and is sensitive to ppm-level NO(2) at room temperature. Under the "two-step verification" circuit of light and gas factors, the bimodal simulation fire alarm based on this Pb(5) S(2) I(6) nanowire mesh can resist the interference of complex environmental factors and effectively reduce the false alarm rate.

Language: en