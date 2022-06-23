Abstract

In multiple and related forms, violence is a serious public health issue with lasting impacts on health and wellness in the United States. Community health workers (CHWs) are frontline public health workers and trusted members of communities. We aimed to analyze recent examples of CHW activities in violence prevention public health programs with a goal of informing future programs and research. We collected more than 300 documents published between 2010 and 2020 to identify public health programs to prevent violence including CHW activities. We used an iterative process to develop and apply a coding scheme to the CHW activities. We identified 20 public health programs to prevent violence which included CHW activities. CHWs most often addressed community violence, youth violence, and family violence and played an average of 8 of 10 core roles per program. Fewer than a third (i.e., 6 programs) reported community-focused CHW activities to address upstream and structural determinants of health inequities. This first examination, to our knowledge, of the intersection of the CHW and violence prevention literature shows that CHWs have played many of their core roles in public health programs to address multiple forms of violence. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print June 23, 2022:e1-e11. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306865).

Language: en