Abstract

OBJECTIVES. To determine whether an association exists between Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) scores and 40-year recertification violation within the City of Miami, Florida.



METHODS. A cross-sectional, observational secondary data analysis of social and housing vulnerability, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's SVI overall themes, estimated median year a housing unit was built, and 40-year recertification code violation data. We conducted the study using data sets from 2013 to 2018 at the census tract level in response to the collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside, Florida.



RESULTS. Every 1-unit increase in a census tract's SVI score yielded a 21-fold increase in the odds of being a census tract with high 40-year recertification violations. Census tracts within the third quartile for SVI scores had approximately 9 times the odds, and tracts within the fourth quartile had 11 times the odds of being tracts with high 40-year recertification violations.



CONCLUSIONS.



FINDINGS demonstrate that inequitable conditions exist among the City of Miami's most socially vulnerable residents, through greater exposure to risky housing environments. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print June 23, 2022:e1-e4. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306890).

Language: en