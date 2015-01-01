SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Magagi A, Rabiou MS, Maikassoua M, Habibou R, Hassan ML, Boukari MB, Chaibou MS, Daddy H. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2022; 78: 103840.

(Copyright © 2022, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amsu.2022.103840

35734682

PMC9207114

We report five cases of craniocervical trauma with knives. The occurrence circumstances were common to all injuries. The trauma was caused by a knife during a fight or an intentional injury. All the victims were farmers or ranchers. Their average age was 17 years, with extremes of 13 and 22 years. The cause was most often community conflict. Pre-hospital transport was non-medical for all patients. The average admission time was 3 h and the average management time was 4 h. General anesthesia with orotracheal intubation was the anesthetic technique used. The average length of hospital stay was seven days. The prognosis was overall favorable and the patients returned home without any sequels.


Head; Management; And neck; Knives; Niger; Penetrating injuries

