Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is one of the worst forms of violence with long-term physical and psychological effects on victims. It has been stated that sexual stimulation was responsible for 78% of clinically relevant foreign rectal bodies. About 10% of the cases were due to sexual assault. A problem commonly encountered in patients with RFB is the delay in presentation. While patients may be reluctant to disclose the cause of their presentation.



CASES PRESENTATIONS: All the patients were males with a mean age of 41.1 years old. On average, they presented 2 days after the rape, Diagnosis was made in all 3 patients with a history and abdominal x-ray.The cause of the foreign body in each patient was violence and retaliatory behavior. Foreign objects included bottles, lamps, and water pipes. In 2 patients the foreign bodies were removed through Trans-anal procedure and in one patient laparotomy and colostomy need to be done for removing the Foreign object.



CONCLUSION: Despite the urgency in the treatment of these patients, which involves the removal of a foreign body, special attention should be paid to psychological trauma and its long-term effects on patients' wellbeing. In stable, non-perforated patients, tans-anal approach under sedation is a good approach. If it fails, the patient needs to go to operating room for further anesthetic and surgical interventions.

