SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tofigh AM, Salimi S, Nematihonar B, Bagherpour JZ, Negin F, Qaderi P. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2022; 78: e103695.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amsu.2022.103695

PMID

35734699

PMCID

PMC9207035

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is one of the worst forms of violence with long-term physical and psychological effects on victims. It has been stated that sexual stimulation was responsible for 78% of clinically relevant foreign rectal bodies. About 10% of the cases were due to sexual assault. A problem commonly encountered in patients with RFB is the delay in presentation. While patients may be reluctant to disclose the cause of their presentation.

CASES PRESENTATIONS: All the patients were males with a mean age of 41.1 years old. On average, they presented 2 days after the rape, Diagnosis was made in all 3 patients with a history and abdominal x-ray.The cause of the foreign body in each patient was violence and retaliatory behavior. Foreign objects included bottles, lamps, and water pipes. In 2 patients the foreign bodies were removed through Trans-anal procedure and in one patient laparotomy and colostomy need to be done for removing the Foreign object.

CONCLUSION: Despite the urgency in the treatment of these patients, which involves the removal of a foreign body, special attention should be paid to psychological trauma and its long-term effects on patients' wellbeing. In stable, non-perforated patients, tans-anal approach under sedation is a good approach. If it fails, the patient needs to go to operating room for further anesthetic and surgical interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Sexual violence; Foreign body; Rectum

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print