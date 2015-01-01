|
Tofigh AM, Salimi S, Nematihonar B, Bagherpour JZ, Negin F, Qaderi P. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2022; 78: e103695.
(Copyright © 2022, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35734699
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is one of the worst forms of violence with long-term physical and psychological effects on victims. It has been stated that sexual stimulation was responsible for 78% of clinically relevant foreign rectal bodies. About 10% of the cases were due to sexual assault. A problem commonly encountered in patients with RFB is the delay in presentation. While patients may be reluctant to disclose the cause of their presentation.
Language: en
Sexual violence; Foreign body; Rectum