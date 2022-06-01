Abstract

Spontaneous rupture of the urinary bladder (SRUB), bladder rupture without specific trauma, is a rare surgical emergency accompanying with high mortality.1 The most common risk factors are chronic inflammation of bladder wall such as infections or irradiation and the urinary retention accused by the neurogenic bladder, outflow obstruction, and malignancies. Here, we describe the case of a SRUB patient after binge drinking.



A 53-year-old man was transferred to our Emergency Department with suddenly unbearable abdominal pain after a binge drinking. The pain came suddenly when he was holding back urine even if he wanted to urinate and he drunk approximately five bottles of beer and several shots of alcohol just an hours ago. Next he felt whole abdominal pain accompanying with inability to urinate. There were no urinary symptoms in recent 3 months before...

Language: en