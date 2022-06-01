|
Citation
Huang Y, Zhou Z, Li Y, Wang X. Asian J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35739032
Abstract
Spontaneous rupture of the urinary bladder (SRUB), bladder rupture without specific trauma, is a rare surgical emergency accompanying with high mortality.1 The most common risk factors are chronic inflammation of bladder wall such as infections or irradiation and the urinary retention accused by the neurogenic bladder, outflow obstruction, and malignancies. Here, we describe the case of a SRUB patient after binge drinking.
Language: en
Keywords
Binge drinking; Cystography; Spontaneous rupture of the urinary bladder