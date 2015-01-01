Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a common pathway to risky behaviour, violence or re-victimisation, disability, illness, and premature mortality and, as such, may be associated with victimisation and perpetration of dating violence not only in adolescence but also in adulthood.



METHOD: A scoping review was performed in accordance with PRISMA guidelines. Four databases (Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed, and PsycINFO) were used to search for studies published between 2000 and 2021 that analysed the relationship between adverse childhood experiences within the family context and the perpetration or victimisation of dating violence in adulthood.



RESULTS: The search yielded 599 articles, 32 of which met the inclusion criteria and were ultimately included in the review. Most of the study samples were from the United States. Most of the studies sampled university populations. The studies had a clear objective, were of an appropriate design, contained a detailed description of the sample, and used valid and reliable measurement instruments.



CONCLUSION: This scoping review shows that the relationship between ACEs and perpetration and/or subsequent victimisation is complex and that, while adverse childhood experiences are a factor associated with adult dating violence, they are likely to coexist with other personal, family, and environmental problems. Therefore, adverse childhood experiences may not be a necessary or sufficient condition for experiencing dating violence.

