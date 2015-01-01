SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cumbe VFJ, Manaca MN, Atkins DL, Muanido A, Hicks L, Oquendo MA, de Jesus Mari J, Wagenaar BH. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e423.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-022-04059-y

PMID

35739519

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study assessed the prevalence of suicidal behavior and associated risk factors in public primary health care in Mozambique.

METHODS: The Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview was used to evaluate suicidal behavior among 502 adults attending three Primary Health Care (PHC) settings.

RESULTS: In the past month, 13% (n = 63) of PHC attendees expressed suicidal ideation, 8% (n = 40) had made a suicide plan, 4% (n = 20) had made a suicide attempt, and 5% (n = 25) reported a lifetime suicide attempt. Females had 2.8-fold increased odds of suicide plan (95% CI: 1.5, 5.5) and 3.3-fold increased odds of suicide attempt in the past month (95% CI: 1.2, 9.1). Each 10-year increase in age was associated with 0.61-fold the odds of suicide plan (95% CI: 0.38, 0.98) and 0.09-fold the odds of suicide attempt (95% CI: 0.01, 0.69) in the past month. People living with HIV (PLWHA) had 2.2-fold increased adjusted odds of past month suicide attempt (CI: 1.1, 4.1).

CONCLUSION: Suicidal behaviors are common among adults attending PHC clinics in Mozambique. Screening and linkage to effective preventive interventions are urgently needed in PHC settings. Females, younger individuals, and PLWHA are at elevated risk for suicidal behavior in PHC.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Mozambique; Primary health care; Suicidal behavior; Suicidal plan

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print