Abstract

The study was aimed to explore the brain imaging characteristics of major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with suicide ideation (SI) through resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) and to investigate the potential neurobiological role in the occurrence of SI. 50 MDD patients were selected as the experimental group and 50 healthy people as the control group. The brain images of the patients were obtained by MRI. Extraction of EEG biological features was from rs-fMRI images. Since MRI images were disturbed by noise, the initial clustering center of FCM was determined by particle swarm optimization algorithm so that the noise of the collected images was cleared by adaptive median filtering. Then, the image images were processed by the optimized model. The correlation between brain mALFF and clinical characteristics was analyzed. It was found that the segmentation model based on the FCM algorithm could effectively eliminate the noise points in the image; that the zALFF values of the right superior temporal gyrus (R-STG), left middle occipital gyrus (L-MOG), and left middle temporal gyrus (L-MTG) in the observation group were significantly higher than those in the control group (P < 0.05); and that the average zALFF values of left thalamus (L-THA) and left middle frontal gyrus (L-MFG) decreased. The mean zALFF values of L-MFG and L-SFG demonstrated good identification value for SI in MDD patients. In summary, MRI images based on FCM had a good convergence rate, and electrical biological characteristics of brain regions were abnormal in MDD patients with SI, which can be applied to the diagnosis and treatment of patients with depression in clinical practice.

