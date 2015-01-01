Abstract

Introduction Falls from >6 meters have been shown to cause multiple traumas and serious injuries. However, especially among fall survivors who were transported to trauma centers, the relationship between falling distance and trauma severity remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between falling distance and trauma severity among fall injury survivors who were transported to a trauma center and clarify the characteristics of trauma among survivors of falls from high places from an orthopedic surgeon's perspective.



METHODS We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of 65 fall injury survivors who were transported to a trauma center for falling distance; whether the fall was a suicide attempt; abdominal, chest, and head trauma; the numbers of upper-limb, lower-limb, and spinal vertebral fractures; McCormack load-sharing classification score; unstable pelvic fracture; Frankel classification; injury severity score (ISS); and duration of intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital stay. We evaluated the correlations between falling distance and the other factors and compared all factors between those falling <6 meters and those falling >6 meters.



RESULTS Falling distance was weakly positively correlated with durations of ICU and hospital stay. The percentage of cases that were suicide attempts, the number of lower-limb fractures, the McCormack load-sharing classification score, and the durations of ICU and hospital stay were significantly higher among those falling from >6 meters than among those falling from <6 meters. Conversely, there were no significant differences in abdominal trauma, chest trauma, head trauma, number of upper-limb fractures, number of vertebral fractures, unstable pelvic fracture, or Frankel classification between the two groups.



CONCLUSION The findings indicate that falling from a higher distance may increase lower-limb and vertebral fracture severity and may lead to longer ICU and hospital stays among fall injury survivors who are transported to trauma centers.

Language: en