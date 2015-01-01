|
Codinach-Martín M, Ortega-Pérez J, Gispert-Ametller M, Salgado-García E, Rodríguez-Mariblanca A, Nogué-Xarau S, Puiguriguer-Ferrando J. Emergencias 2022; 34(3): 190-195.
(Copyright © 2022, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
35736523
OBJECTIVES: To identify the most common problems related to use of N-acetylcysteine to reverse the toxic effects of paracetamol poisoning. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective descriptive observational study of clinical records for patients treated for paracetamol poisoning in 4 emergency departments during 3 years (2017-2019). We analyzed epidemiologic, clinical, and care variables, especially those related to the suitability and safety of using N-acetylcysteine as an antidote.
Acetaminophen.; Antidotes.; Antídotos.; Emergency department.; Intoxicación.; N-acetilcisteína.; N-acetylcysteine.; Paracetamol.; Poisoning.; Servicio de urgencias.