Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have demonstrated that patients with a cancer diagnosis have an elevated risk of suicide and cardiovascular death. However, the effects of the diagnosis of multiple primary cancers (MPCs) on the risk of suicide and cardiovascular death remain unclear. This study aimed to identify the risk of suicide and cardiovascular death among patients with MPCs in the United States.



METHODS: Patients with a single or MPC(s) between 1975 and 2016 were selected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database in a retrospective cohort study. Mortality rates and standardized mortality ratios (SMRs) of suicides and cardiovascular diseases among patients with MPCs were estimated.



RESULTS: Of the 645,818 patients diagnosed with MPCs included in this analysis, 760 and 36,209 deaths from suicides and cardiovascular diseases were observed, respectively. The suicide and cardiovascular-disease mortality rates were 1.89- (95% CI, 1.76-2.02) and 1.65-times (95% CI, 1.63-1.67), respectively, that of the general population. The cumulative mortality rate from both suicides and cardiovascular diseases among patients with MPCs were significantly higher than those of patients with a single primary cancer (Both p < 0.001). In patients with MPCs diagnosed asynchronously, the cumulative incidence rates of suicides and cardiovascular deaths were higher than those diagnosed synchronously. Among all MPCs, cancers of the pancreas and esophagus had the highest SMRs of suicide (5.98 and 5.67, respectively), while acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer had the highest SMRs of cardiovascular diseases (3.87 and 3.62, respectively). The SMR of suicide was highest within 1 year after diagnosis, while that of cardiovascular diseases was highest 5 years after diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that the mortality rates from suicides and cardiovascular diseases among patients with MPCs were higher than those with a single primary cancer. Therefore, our results underscore the need for psychological assessment and targeted preventive interventions for suicides and cardiovascular diseases among patients with MPCs.

