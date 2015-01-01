Abstract

The letter by Freisthler et al provides an opportunity for much needed discussion on the potential temporal link between stimulus checks and the spike in opioid overdose deaths seen during weeks 17-32 of 2020 in Ohio (Sprague et al., 2022). Freisthler et al identify three areas of concerns and provide their opinion of potential remedies. First, they referred to the overreliance on causal language and interpretations. Freishler et point to specific examples of where they interpreted our statements as meaning "causal". The timing of the COVID-19 economic impact payments and the increase in opioid overdose deaths (Vieson et al., 2021) were specifically investigated. In order to complete our objective, we used data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the mortality dataset. As we noted in our report, and Freisthler et al reiterate, many additional factors may have contributed to the increase in opioid overdose deaths; such as social isolation, loss of income/housing, reduced availability of harm reduction strategies and decreased access to medication treatment for opioid use disorder (MOUD; Holmes et al., 2020; Henderson et al., 2021). We never indicated this was the sole factor. We, along with Freisthler et al, added that the role of clandestinely produced forms of fentanyl-related compounds may have also contributed (Grebely et al., 2020).



Freisthler et al further suggest that "With regards to the Granger causality test, we recommend that the authors should be using two different time series to test whether one time series can be used to predict another time series." In fact, we did indeed conduct this analysis, as suggested, using two time series data on weeks without the identified change point and with the identified change point...

