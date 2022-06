Abstract

Sexual assault is a persistent problem on college campuses that disproportionately impacts sexual and gender minority identified students.



OBJECTIVE: This study explores how circumstances of the crime, disclosure to informal sources, training and campus climate are associated with reporting sexual assault to college officials by these students. Participants: A total of 409 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning college students who experienced sexual assault while attending their current four-year college.



RESULTS: Chi-square and t-test analysis found that reporting to college officials was significantly associated with the type of assault experienced, disclosure to a campus advocates, disclosure to a parent/guardian, and the campus climate for LGBTQ students.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that practitioners and college officials may support reporting behavior amongst sexual and gender minority identified students through enhanced campus support systems and strategic educational efforts.

