Abstract

Many mycotoxigenic fungi infect the food crops and affect the quality of the produce due to production of mycotoxins. Kodo millet is one of the important minor millets cultivated in India, mostly confined to marginal lands and tribal regions but has high yield potential under good management. The grains are nutritious and have anti-oxidant properties besides having many medicinal properties. However, the consumption is often hindered by the condition called 'kodo poisoning' resulting from fungal contamination producing cyclopiazonic acid, a toxic fungal secondary metabolite. An attempt has been made here to review the limited information available on kodo poisoning, its causes and effects, and proposed management practices by which the contamination can be checked. Further research efforts are essential for identifying sources of natural resistance to fungal metabolite, induction of host resistance through antimicrobial compounds or microbial antagonism to the pathogens to achieve cleaner grains from this crop even under high humid and rainy conditions. By effective adoption of both pre- and post-harvest management the kodo millet grains can be made safe for human consumption and can be popularized as a nutritious grain.

Language: en