Westlund Schreiner M, Dillahunt AK, Frandsen SB, DelDonno SR, Schubert BL, Pocius SL, Jenkins LM, Kassel MT, Bessette KL, Thomas L, Stange JP, Crowell SE, Langenecker SA. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 152: 167-174.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35738159
BACKGROUND: Mood disorders are associated with neurobiological disruptions in subliminal and supraliminal emotion processing. There may be additional variation based on sex and the presence of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). Examining individuals in remission allows us to understand trait-like emotion processing characteristics that persist in the absence of symptoms. This study investigates neural processing in response to supraliminal and subliminal emotional stimuli based upon mood disorder diagnosis, sex, and SITBs.
Neuroimaging; Emotion processing; Mood disorders; Self-injurious thoughts and behaviors; Subliminal; Supraliminal