Abstract

Falls may lead to functional impairment, fear of falling, decreased quality of life, high health care costs and mortality. A case of an older adult presented in this article, illustrates the multifactorial nature of risk of falling and fall prevention strategies. Recently, meta-analyses were performed to determine the effectiveness of interventions to prevent falls and to explore the effect of intervention components in reducing fear of falling. The single interventions whole body vibration, exercise and quality improvement strategies are associated with a reduction in number of fallers. Common components of multiple interventions significantly associated with a reduction in number of fallers are exercise, assistive technology, environmental modifications, quality improvement strategies and basic falls risk assessment. Interventions with meditation, holistic exercises or body awareness are more effective in reducing fear of falling than interventions without these components. The patient's risk evaluation and personal preferences should be taken into account when developing a treatment plan.

Language: nl