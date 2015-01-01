Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intoxications by beans can have serious consequences. We describe 2 auto-intoxications using castor beans and jequirity beans with the toxins ricin and abrin, respectively. Both toxins have similar mechanisms of action. When taken orally, a toxic mucositis develops causing dehydration, gastrointestinal blood loss and multi-organ failure. Knowledge about pathophysiology is important for risk assessment and treatment. CASE DESCRIPTION: Patient A presented 27 hours after ingestion of the castor beans with frequent vomiting and watery diarrhea. Patient B presented 45 minutes after ingestion of jequirity beans without physical complaints. Gastric lavage and bowel lavage was started. The clinical course in both patients was mild. The severity of toxicity depends on how much the beans have been chewed and the amount of ricin/abrin per bean.



CONCLUSION: Intoxications with ricin or abrin can be potentially serious. There is no antidote. Treatment consists of anti-absorptive measures and best supportive care.

Language: nl