Abstract

In 2020, more than 600 people died as a result of a traffic crash in the Netherlands and 6,500 were hospitalized after they had sustained a serious injury (MAIS 3+). These numbers are much lower than those in the beginning of the seventies of the last century, when there were more than 3,000 road fatalities. To reduce the number of fatalities, many measures have been taken to avoid road crashes and reduce injury severity. By road design that makes it impossible for road users to collide, by improving the safety of vehicles, and by educating road users. Traffic psychologists often warn for behavioural adaptations that nullify the expected effect of road safety measures (risk compensation). Numerous studies have shown examples of risk compensation in traffic. What is the psychological mechanism behind risk compensation? Which factors enhance risk compensation? And are there any advantages of risk compensation?

