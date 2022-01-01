Abstract

An 18-year-old man with a history of Potocki-Lupski syndrome, intellectual disability, and autism presented with 2 weeks of progressive scleral yellowing and change in blue iris color to green in the left eye (Fig A). The patient's mother reported a year-long history of frequent rubbing, hitting, and multiple attempts at self-enucleation. B-scan ultrasound of the left eye revealed a total retinal detachment (Fig B) without evidence of a foreign body. Clinical examination revealed an anterior chamber filled with yellow turbid fluid causing the patient's blue iris to appear green. Subsequent episcleral drainage resulted in the unilateral pseudo-icteric appearance...

