Justin GA, Deaner JD, Grewal DS. Ophthalmology 2022; 129(7): e791.

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ophtha.2022.01.012

35738702

An 18-year-old man with a history of Potocki-Lupski syndrome, intellectual disability, and autism presented with 2 weeks of progressive scleral yellowing and change in blue iris color to green in the left eye (Fig A). The patient's mother reported a year-long history of frequent rubbing, hitting, and multiple attempts at self-enucleation. B-scan ultrasound of the left eye revealed a total retinal detachment (Fig B) without evidence of a foreign body. Clinical examination revealed an anterior chamber filled with yellow turbid fluid causing the patient's blue iris to appear green. Subsequent episcleral drainage resulted in the unilateral pseudo-icteric appearance...


