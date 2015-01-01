SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nuertey BD, Mumuni K, Addai J, Kunfah S, Attibu RI, Acquah D, Ekremet K, Haidallah AR, Mahama IB, Adjah DT, Damah M, Abubakari BB. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 41: 245.

(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network)

10.11604/pamj.2022.41.245.29660

35734314

PMC9187986

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our way of life and continue to exert significant psychological impact. A surge in suicide has been associated with all previous major epidemics and pandemics. The suicide rate associated with COVID-19 pandemic would continue increasing if urgent measures are not put in place. We report two cases of attempted suicide among confirmed COVID-19 patients. The first case is a 30-year-old nurse who attempted suicide in an isolation facility and the second case is a 43-year-old male who travelled with his wife and a trusted friend from Burkina-Faso to Ghana to access haemodialysis care for his wife in a COVID-19 pandemic era. Unfortunately, the couple tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. We discussed interventions to prevent suicide in treatment facilities. We recommend psychological assessment and counselling for all COVID-19 patients. We also recommend social interaction among patients in the isolation or treatment centres, and active management of COVID-19 related stigma and misinformation. Screening for means of suicide should be conducted in treatment facilities. Pre-test and post-test counselling are essential interventions. Also, telemedicine, telephone calls, computer assisted psychotherapy, mobile applications, self-guided digital interventions have been identified as effective tools for administering psychotherapeutic interventions to COVID-19 patients particularly in instances where face-to-face may not be possible.


Adult; Humans; Male; Suicide; COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; psychological; *COVID-19/diagnosis/therapy; *Telemedicine; case report; Pandemics/prevention & control; Suicide, Attempted/prevention & control

