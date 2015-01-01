Abstract

Fingertip injury reconstruction aims to restore function and appearance. We report our new fingertip injuries outcome score (FIOS) based on finger length, bone consolidation, nail aesthetics, sensation, range of motion, grip strength, and return to work to evaluate the functional outcome of fingertip injuries.



METHODS: We analyzed the reliability and validity of the FIOS in 199 fingertip injuries of varying size, shape, and contours involving soft tissues and the bone. Semi-occlusive dressings and various reconstructive procedures were done based on the geometry. The FIOS had 10 items and specific scores.



RESULTS: The mean follow-up of our study was 26.8 months (range, 18-66 months). We classified the results based on the FIOS. A value of 12 or more is considered excellent; 13-18 is good; 19-24 is fair; and greater than 24 is poor. Excellent or good results were achieved in 186 cases. Nine cases had fair results, and four had poor results. We found the FIOS significantly reliable, consistent (Cronbach's alpha 0.796), reproducible, and valid (ANOVA P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: FIOS is a simple, reliable, and meaningful method to assess the outcome of fingertip injuries. It is clinically relevant and remains a comparison tool for evaluating the efficiencies of treatment.

