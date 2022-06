Abstract

Washington was the first state to require all licensed general medical and behavioral health care professionals (HCPs) to complete training in suicide assessment, management, and treatment.



RESULTS from pretest and posttest surveys of 873 HCPs participating in All Patients Safe, a 6-hour online training course, are presented. Improvements in knowledge and attitudes about suicide and confidence in treating at-risk individuals were observed, demonstrating the effectiveness of delivering large-scale training to HCPs to fulfill state requirements. Future work should examine the impact of training on clinical practices and the role of training in improving patient care.

Language: en