Junod V, Baud CA, Broers B, Schmitt-Koopmann C, Bamert L, Simon O. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(787): 1244-1247.

Conduite sous l'emprise de…

(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)

10.53738/REVMED.2022.18.787.1244

35735147

Prescribing medicines containing controlled substances (SSC : narcotics and psychotropic substances) can have legal consequences as per the Road Traffic Act. We set forth the physician's duties as well as the risks incurred by the patient. We recommend that rules regarding SSC, which can influence the capacity or the ability to drive, be clarified.


Language: fr

Humans; *Automobile Driving; *Driving Under the Influence; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; Narcotics/adverse effects; Psychotropic Drugs/adverse effects

