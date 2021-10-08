|
Ferrara M, Bertozzi G, Zanza C, Longhitano Y, Piccolella F, Lauritano CE, Volonnino G, Manetti AC, Maiese A, Russa RL. Rev. Recent Clin. Trials 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Bentham Science Publishers)
35733301
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be considered as a "silent epidemic", causing morbidity, disability, and mortality in all-age cohorts. Therefore, a greater understanding of the underlying pathophysiological intricate mechanisms and interactions with other organs and systems is necessary to intervene not only in the treatment but also in the prevention of complications. In this complex of reciprocal influences, the complex brain-gut axis has captured a growing interest. SCOPE: The purpose of this manuscript is to examine and systematize existing evidence regarding the pathophysiological processes that occur following TBI and the influences exerted on these by the brain-gut axis. LITERATURE REVIEW: A systematic review of the literature was conducted according to the PRISMA methodology. On the 8th of October 2021, two independent databases were searched: PubMed and Scopus. Following the inclusion and exclusion criteria selected, 24 (12 from PubMed and 12 from Scopus) eligible manuscripts were included in the present review. Moreover, references of the selected articles were also revised following the criteria mentioned above, reaching 91 included manuscripts.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; dysautonomia; dysbiosis; gut-brain axis; microbiota.; neuroinflammation