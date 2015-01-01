SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Parkhurst KA, Daks JS, Conwell Y, Podgorski CA, Van Orden KA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12893

35735167

OBJECTIVES: We sought to characterize the social networks of older adults who report feeling lonely or like a burden on others, psychological states that are associated with risk for suicide according to the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide.

METHODS: We used a latent class analysis to identify distinct groups of older adults based on social network characteristics and perceptions of their networks within a sample of older adults endorsing loneliness and/or feeling like a burden. We examined associations between class membership and mental health outcomes.

RESULTS: Four network types were identified: small, cohabitating networks with daily contact; moderate-sized family-oriented networks with multiple contacts weekly; moderate-sized friend-oriented networks with weekly contact; and average-sized mixed networks with weekly contact. The friend-oriented class reported the greatest loneliness, perceived burden, and lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempts.

CONCLUSIONS: Social network composition may be more explanatory of loneliness and perceived burden than number of members alone. Profile differences in outcomes suggest utilizing tailored social connectedness interventions. Individuals with small-to-moderate networks may benefit most from interventions designed to build friendships. Individuals with many close confidants may benefit most from psychotherapy. Individuals reporting moderately frequent contact with moderately-sized networks may benefit from both intervention types.


social networks; older adults; interpersonal theory of suicide

