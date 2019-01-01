|
Citation
|
McCoy K. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35735265
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased distress at a societal level, with youth and young people bearing a disproportionate burden. A series of recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports has highlighted emergency department (ED) visit rates for suicide attempts among youth ages 12-25 during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study expands those analyses by adding race and ethnicity to the examination of suspected suicide attempts among youth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19 pandemic; disparities; youth suicide