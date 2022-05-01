Abstract

BACKGROUND: The historical mortality rate after falling from the Golden Gate Bridge has been approximately 98%. We report on 14 recent survivors treated at Marin Health Medical Center.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the 22-year experience of treating patients after Golden Gate Bridge falls. Patients with signs of life when recovered by the Coast Guard were included.



RESULTS: Marin General Hospital treated 26 patients with an average age of 28.2 years. The mortality rate was 46.2% with an increased survival over the past decade compared to the first 12 years, 61% vs 37%, P = not significant. The average injury severity score was 29.3 and was significantly lower over the past decade (43.9 vs 22.8, P = .004). The leading injuries were hemothorax/pneumothorax (73%), spine fractures (65%), lung contusions (50%), rib fractures (50%), and solid organ injury (46%). Patients with major cardiovascular injuries were significantly more likely to expire, 88% vs 28%, P = .009.



CONCLUSION: The pattern of injury leading to death after an intentional fall from the Golden Gate Bridge has not changed significantly over the decades.

Language: en