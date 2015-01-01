Abstract

As complex systems composed of physical and cyber components, mechanically pumped loop systems (MPLs) are vulnerable to both passive threats (e.g., physical failures) and active threats such as cyber-attacks launched on the network control systems. The impact of the aforementioned two threats on MPL operations is yet unknown, and there is no practical way to evaluate their severity. To assess the severity of the impact of physical failures and cyber-attacks on MPLs, a safety impact analysis framework based on Elman Neural Network (ENN) observers and the Gaussian Mixture Model (GMM) algorithm is suggested. The framework discusses three common attack and failure modes: sensor hard failure that occurs suddenly, sensor soft failure that occurs gradually over time, and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks that prevent communication between the controller and valve. Both sensor failures and DoS attacks render the system unsafe, according to simulation data. In comparison to DoS attacks, however, sensor failures, particularly soft failures, inflict the greatest harm to the MPLs. Furthermore, sensors engaged in global control, rather than those involved in local control, need additional protection.

