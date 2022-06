Abstract

This paper revisits the purported impact of socioeconomic and social environment factors on annual, U.S. state-level suicide rates. Special attention is paid to the right-hand-side linking covariates directly to Durkheim's (1897/1951) significant contributions to established ecological suicide research.



RESULTS from a Haus-man-Taylor panel specification lend little support to Durkheim's social integra-tion/regulation hypothesis that aggregate social forces matter in explaining varia-tions in regional suicide rates. Data from 1990-2019 and the advanced empirical method support the mounting sentiment of an abiding ecological fallacy plaguing suicidology.



JEL classification numbers: C51, R11, I31.

Keywords: Hausman-Taylor, Suicide rates, Socioeconomic factors.

Language: en