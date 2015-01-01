Abstract

The role of the road transportation of people and goods is increasing. Despite significant progress in the development of car design and road safety improvement programs, the number of accidents and the casualties caused by them, as well as the related economic and social costs, remains unsatisfactory. In this context, it is extremely important to develop and exchange knowledge regarding contemporary car safety problems, interactions in the vehicle–human–road system, the development of car construction, and methods of analyzing road accidents ...

